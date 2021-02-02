Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $17.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.19 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

BBDC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a P/E ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.