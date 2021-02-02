Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $17.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.19 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

BBDC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a P/E ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

