Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 855 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $198.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99. The company has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

