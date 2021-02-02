Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 19,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 270.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. 64,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

