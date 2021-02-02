Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 613.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 116,214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 274.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $52.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.