Bitcoin Confidential Market Cap Hits $813,353.67 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $813,353.67 and approximately $8,877.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

