BOOM (BOOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,059.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $4,059.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

