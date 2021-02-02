Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 757,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

