Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.58. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. 3,822,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,956. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

