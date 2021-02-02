Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $25.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $584.53. The stock had a trading volume of 134,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 166.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.36. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.