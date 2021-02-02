Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $384.63

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $337.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

