Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $16.71

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Criteo by 22.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Criteo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 38.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

