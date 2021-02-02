Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $424.63

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.63.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.24. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
