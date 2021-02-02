Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $424.63

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.63.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% in the third quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.24. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.