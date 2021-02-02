Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target at $128.55

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 35,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

