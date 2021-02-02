Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $11.98

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,955,000 after buying an additional 194,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 20.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.8% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

