Brokerages Set VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Target Price at $226.80

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $198.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

