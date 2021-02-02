BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 625,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

