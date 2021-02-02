BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,851 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,177,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 385,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,013,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

