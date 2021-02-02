BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

OZK stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

