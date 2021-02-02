Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 27,618 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $713.30 million, a PE ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,032 shares of company stock valued at $792,962. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

