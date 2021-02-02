Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

