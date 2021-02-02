Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 77,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

