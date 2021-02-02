Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,965 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after buying an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

