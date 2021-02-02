Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.42.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $831.64 and a 200-day moving average of $646.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.65, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total transaction of $1,246,549.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,810,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,867,340. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

