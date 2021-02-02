CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $157.57. 324,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.