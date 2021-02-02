CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $31.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,932.87. 68,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,781.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,646.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

