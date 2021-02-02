Casey M. Nault Sells 50,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 9,004,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,523,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

