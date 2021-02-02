Casey M. Nault Sells 50,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 9,004,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,523,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.