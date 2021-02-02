Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

