Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,784. The company has a market capitalization of $226.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

