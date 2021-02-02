Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,707 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BNED opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

