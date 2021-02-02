Chronologic (DAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $91,427.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

