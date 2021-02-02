CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,715. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

