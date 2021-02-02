Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

