Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

