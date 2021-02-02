CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

CMS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,779. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

