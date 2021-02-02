Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Insiders sold 407,038 shares of company stock valued at $29,326,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 55,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,245. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

