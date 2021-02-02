Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

