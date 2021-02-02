Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.