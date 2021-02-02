Comerica Bank Has $20.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 257.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,507 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

