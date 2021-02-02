Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.82. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

