Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,634,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 267,081 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 709,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 172,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 113,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

