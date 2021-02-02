Condor Capital Management Acquires New Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

