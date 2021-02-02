Condor Capital Management Has $652,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,157.84 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

