Condor Capital Management Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,157.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

