Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.