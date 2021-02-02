Condor Capital Management Invests $384,000 in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $800.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

AINV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

