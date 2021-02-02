CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $121.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,800.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

