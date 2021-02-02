Conning Inc. Invests $207,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 225,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,328.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

