Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,230 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $131,441,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,279 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

BKR stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.