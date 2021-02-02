Conning Inc. Sells 12,396 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $73,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.