Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 662,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 139,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.21. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

